Ghana’s Central Region strategizes for grand Year of Return celebration

The Central Region of Ghana, which has Cape Coast as it former colonial capital, will this year hosts the historic Year of Return of the Diasporan Africans to mark the 400 years of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.The event also coincides with the celebration of the 27th Anniversary Celebration of Pan African Historic Theatre Festival (PANAFEST) and the 21st Anniversary Celebration of Emancipation Day.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Cape Coast to strategize on how to make the event memorable, the Central Minister, Hon. Kwamena Duncan, noted that Ghana is ready to receive Diasporan Africans, who are returning to their motherland after years of sojourning in different parts of the world.

“Our arms are ready to receive our brothers and sisters, who were taken away through the slave trade and we in the Central Region has the greatest obligation to make their return memorable,” he said.

He noted that it will be disastrous if they fail to make the event grand, taking into consideration the energy President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo has exerted on Year of Return event as he had visited the Americas and the Caribbean to urge diasporans to return home and support the development of Africa.

Speaking at the function, the Chairman of the Panafest Foundation, Esi Sutherland, urged Africans to hold on to their history and culture, which is the surest way the continent could develop.

She noted that Europeans have been able to develop their continent because they have held on to their history, which is kept in museums and monuments for references.

The Executive Secretary of the Panafest Foundation, Rabbi Kohain Helevi, explained that the celebration of the Year of Return signifies the “Resilience of the African” in the face of atrocities against the black race.

Kohain, who has repatriated from the US to Ghana for the past 25 years, said it was through the Panafest that made him return to Ghana when he was 40 years in 1994.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwesi Agyemang, said Ghana has 75 castles and forts along the Gulf of Guinea, which indicated that most of the slaves were transported from Ghana.

He disclosed that most of the diasporans have Cape Coast and Elmina on their itinerary to Africa.