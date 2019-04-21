Ghana’s chief imam marks 100th birthday in church

Ghana’s national chief imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Sunday celebrated his 100th birthday with Christians at Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra.In his message to the world, he said Christians and Muslims must continue to unite for a common goal.

He spoke about the peace which Christians are celebrating and extended it to the rest of the world to unite and serve God as our Holy Father. Speaking at the church, Father. Andrew Nii Lante Campbell and the entire parishioners of Christ the King Catholic church received the Islamic leader with joy as they presented to him with a bouquet of flowers and other gifts.

The chief Imam thanked the church as he presented a token to the christian place of worship.Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu (born in 1919) is an Islamic cleric, Chief Imam of Ghana, grand Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass in Ghana, member of the National Peace Council.

He has played major roles in unity between Christians and Muslims in Ghana and he is highly respected by Ghanaians in general over his leadership qualities.