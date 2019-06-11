Ghana’s Coach Appiah names 23-man squad for AFCON

Black Stars Coach Alfred Kwasi Appiah has released his final list of 23 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for next weekend.The coach used his game against Namibia, which they lost 0-1 to assess the team and released the list to Daily Graphic, which published the list on Tuesday.

Abdul Majeed Warris, a former prominent player of the Stars, whose carrier has been disturbed by injuries in the past few years was not included in the squad.

The squad has Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Felix Annan as goalkeepers.

Defenders are John Boye, Andy Yiadom, Abdul Baba Rahman, Lumor Agbenyenu, Jonathan Mensah, Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Attamah.

Midfielders are Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Kwadwo Asamoah, Thomas Agyepong, Afriyie Acquah, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu and Samuel Owusu.

The striking players are, Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Caleb Ekuban and Kwabena Owusu.