Ghana’s Dogboe defeats Avalos of Mexica in Super Batamweight title fight in US

Published on 23.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Isaac Dogboe of Ghana knocked out Chris Avalos of Mexico in their Super Bantamweight title fight at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States of America on Tuesday night.Dogboe recorded the technical knockout in the 8th round of the contest

According to local media reports on Thursday, July 23, 2020, Dogboe has successfully launched his comeback with the night in Las Vegas.

The former WBO 122-pound champion improved to 21-2 with his 15th knockout and thus, ended a two-bout losing streak in his first fight in 14 months.

The 30-year-old Avalos (27-8, 20 KOs) lost for the fifth time in his past six fights and lost by knockout for the fifth time in 12 years as a professional.

Referee Russell Mora stopped their scheduled eight-rounder at 2:25 of the eighth round because he felt Avalos had taken too much punishment.

The Ghanaian boxer was well organized and delivered his punches accurately and dominated the fight in most of the rounds.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian boxer now has 23 fights to his credit with 15 knockouts and two defeats.

