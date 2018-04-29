Ghana’s Dogboe wins WBO junior bantamweight title

Ghana ‘s youngest boxer Isaac Dogboe rallied from a first-round knockdown to floor Jessie Magdaleno of Mexico three times in an 11th-round knockout victory to win the WBO junior featherweight/super bantamweight world title in Philadelphia, USA, on Sunday morning.A combination of the right technique, mentality and sheer will won Dogboe the title.

He was a bit jittery from the start and perhaps overwhelmed by the occasion or an over-confidence stemming from what happened when he sparred with Magdaleno in 2014.

The Mexican floored Dogboe in the middle of the first round but he re-organized himself and faced his opponent squarely, doing everything perfectly thereafter.



Magdaleno is known to rattle opponents in the early rounds, and if they fail this psychological test it becomes a weapon he uses throughout the remainder of fights.

According to boxing analysts for Dogboe to recover and stick to his original game plan was a mental test that won him the fight in the 11th round when he sent the Mexican to the canvas three times.

The Mexican’s orthodox stance meant that Isaac had to circle to his left on the outside of his jab to neutralise Jessie’s powerful left hand.

It also meant that he remained in the firing line of Dogboe’s right hand, which the 23-year-old from Ghana sustained throughout the fight.

Every punch Magdaleno gave got an equal and brutal response from his Ghanaian opponent.

Many boxing fans have congratulated the young talented boxer for his impressive showdown with the Mexican, commending him for his bravery that won the international title for Ghana.