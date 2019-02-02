Ghana’s EC downplays bye-election violence

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Ms Jean Mensah has described suggestions linking violence to the successful conduct of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last Thursday as frivolous.Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, Ms Mensah said the violence took place at the residence of the parliamentary candidate of the largest oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Delali Kwesi Brempong and not at a polling station and for that matter did not in anyway, interfer with election procedures.

The EC Chairperson, blamed the two major political parties the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC for the violence that erupted during election rather than the Electoral Commission.

She expressed the view that political violence must be condemned in all its forms and that the two major parties must be impressed upon by all national stakeholders to end the practice of political vigilantism.

The minority in Parliament has rejected the result which elected Lydia Seyram Alhassan, wife of the late Emmanuel Agyarko, claiming that they would not recognize her in parliament.

Minority leader, Haruna Idrisu said the violence that characterized the election was unprecedented leading to a low turnout of 20 percent.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has also condemned the violence at Ayawaso bye-election and called for an end to it in Ghana.