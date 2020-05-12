Ghana’s economic growth may dip to 2% this year – Minister

Ghana has reviewed downward its projected economic growth this year from 6 percent to about 2 percent. Ghana’s Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, told journalists on Tuesday in Accra that the downward review was due to the shortfall in government revenues, which he blamed on global economic distortions occasioned by the ravaging effects of COVID-19.

Speaking on the outcome of the cabinet retreat held last week on COVID-19 and the effects on the economy, the minister said that the finance minister was working hard to minimize the impact of the global economic crisis on the Ghanaian economy.

Local media reports quoted the minister as saying that the Finance Minister was charged to come up with a recovery programme that will revive the economy.

According to the minister, the economic recovery progrmme will be presented to the Parliament for approval after it has been endorsed by the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana has urged the Ghanaian government to inject $3.1 billion (about GH₵18 billion) into the economy to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19 on the country.

The TUC noted that it is the only way to boost consumption and export to revamp the economy and restore Gross Domestic Growth to 7 percent by the end of the year.