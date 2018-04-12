Ghana’s economy grew by 8.5 percent in 2017 – Report

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced that the country’s economy grew by 8.5 percent in 2017, APA learns here on Thursday.The growth exceeded a target of 6.3 and is described as the fastest over the past years.

The figures released by the GSS revealed that the country recorded a growth of 9.3 percent in 2012 and since then, economic growth has remained under 8 percent, until 2017.

The figure also represents 5.2 percent higher than the gross domestic product (GDP) recorded in 2016.

The Acting Government Statistician told journalists in Accra on Wednesday that the actual GDP projections figure would come out soon as the figure released was provisional.

He explained that the growth recorded was influenced by industry, which recorded a 16.7 percent growth, while the oil sector recorded a significant growth of 80 percent.

Ghana has been making steady progress since the government took office in 2017.