Ghana’s Electoral Commission suspends limited registration exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has suspended indefinitely the upcoming limited voter registration exercise across the country.The Commission said the action has become necessary in view of the pending injunction seeking to restrain it “from holding the Limited Voter Registration Exercise”.

The EC had scheduled the exercise to register those who have turned 18 since the voter register was last updated.

The three-week exercise was scheduled from June 7 to June 27, but the Commission has apologised for all inconveniences, saying a new date will be announced soon.

A citizen, Umar Ayuba, filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking for an injunction to stop the Commission from going ahead with the registration last week.

The injunction follows a substantive suit filed by the same individual challenging the decision by the EC to hold the registration in its district offices and some selected electoral areas.

Meanwhile, the Communications officer of the EC, Ms. Sylvia Annor, told Joy News on Monday that they had no option but to respect the orders of the court.

“The Commission is holding on pending the final determination of the injunction application of the court on the matter,” she said.