Ghana’s Energy Minister allays erratic power supply fears

Ghana’s Energy Minister, Peter Amewu has allayed fears of a return to the erratic power supply of the past which adversely affected the national economy in 2016.Taking his turn at the meet-the-press series in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Amewu said the recent power outages was due to the installation of new equipment by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), dispelling the allegations of boardroom wrangling which was affecting power distribution by the national power distributor.

Ghana has been experiencing power outages of late and the general public is alarmed by the return of the erratic supply which hit the country between 2015 and 2016 resulting in massive job losses.

The then opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being economical with the truth on the current outages.

However, the Energy Minister contended that since the NPP government assumed power in January 2017, it has embarked on massive rehabilitation exercise of overhauling some of the electrical installations to upgrade them to the level that would ensure constant supply of electricity to the Ghanaian economy.

He added that the current outages occurred when the staff of the ECG find it difficult to fuel some of the installations in certain parts of the country owing to shortage of crude oil.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the outages are being caused by boardroom wrangling as a result of the takeover of the ECG by Pilipino company called Meralco which was scheduled to have begun on 1st February, 2019.

But the takeover was put on hold for the mean time.