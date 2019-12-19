Ghana’s growth rate for Q3 drops to 5.6 percent

Ghana’s growth rate for the third quarter of 2019 dropped to 5.6 percent, APA gathered on Thursday in Accra.According to the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel K Annim, this year’s third quarter growth was in contrast to 7.6 percent growth rate recorded for the same period last yea

The Ghanaian Times quoted Annim as saying that the GDP growth rate also dipped slightly from 5.7 in the second quarter to 5.6 in the third quarter of this year and attributed it to the dip in the prices gold and manganese.

Annim told journalists in Accra that producer price inflation for November shot up from 8.9 percent in September to 9.9 percent in October.

This, according to him, represents a 1.0 percent decline and blamed it on the hikes in mining and quarrying inflation.