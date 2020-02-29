Ghana’s Health Ministry urges citizens not to panic over coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has assured Ghanaians not to panic over the confirmed case of coronavirus in Nigeria saying that it is a wakeup call for Ghana to strengthen its preparedness measure against possible outbreak of the disease.According to GHS, the confirmed case showed the reality of the situation and the possibility of its travelling anywhere. GHS said Ghana’s surveillance and response mechanisms were ready to pick and deal with any suspected case.

The assurance was given by Dr Badu Sarkodie, Director General of the Ghana Health Service who told Daily Graphic that the current national preparedness measures not absolutely perfect, were enough to identify any suspected case and also provide adequate management to avoid outbreak.

Dr Badu Sarkodie disclosed that the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service were working in collaboration with key health development partners such as WHO to monitor the global and local situation to inform further interventions to avert local outbreak.

Earlier nine suspected cases including a Chinese and Argentine tested negative by Ngouchi Medical Centre.

Critics of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo on social media are calling for a week quarantine of the President and his entourage who on five-nation European tour to avoid the possible outbreak of the disease.