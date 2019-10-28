Ghana’s independent power producers demand payment of $1.5bn debts

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) is demanding the payment of $1.5 million debts owed it by the government and the Electricity Company of Ghana.“The cumulative outstanding debt position of the GoG/ECG alone has escalated to about US$ 1.5 billion. The CIPBID is once again compelled to ask that payment of the obligations of GoG/ECG be made as a matter of urgency. Immediate disbursement from funds that have been built up in PDS accounts is essential to enable us continue to produce power,” the chamber said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the CIPDiB, Mr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said: “The energy sector is clearly under serious threat and we would urge Government of Ghana and its agencies, including ECG and MIDA, as well as the MCC to cooperate to ensure that decisions are taken that enable Ghanaians to have access affordably to reliable energy supply.”

This is the second time the Chamber has issued a warning to the ECG and Government. The first one was in May, where the power producers threatened to stop producing, owing to the failure of the now terminated Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited, to pay them, directly.

The statement noted that the government and the state should strive to strengthen the power sector to help sustain the economic gains made by the government.