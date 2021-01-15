Ghana’s inflation rate for December 2020 increased to 10.4%

The Ghanaian Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, has said that the country’s inflation rate for the month of December 2020 increased to 10.4 percent, up from 9.6 percent recorded in November 2020.Prof. Annim told a news conference on Thursday in Accra that the increase was due to the increase in food inflation, which rose from 5.3 percent in November to 59.1 percent in December.

According to him, vegetable and the fish and other seafood sub-classes drove the hike in food inflation rate with 24.2 and 22.9 percent increase respectively.

“The increased rate of food inflation is the predominant reason for increased overall inflation, as without this increase, year-on-year inflation would have been lower than last month,” local media reports on Friday quoted the government statistician as saying.

He added that the hike in food inflation was the highest since April 2020 when the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) was noticeable in the country.

Prof .Annim explained that non-food inflation decreased from 8.3 percent in November to 7.7 percent in December last year with an average increase of 8.5 percent in 2020.