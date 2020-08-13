Ghana’s inflation rate for July rises slightly to 11.4 percent

Ghana’s inflation rate for the month of July rose slightly to 11.4 percent as against 11.2 percent recorded in June, 2020.The Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, told journalists at the briefing on Wednesday that after large price increases between March and June, the monthly inflation rate of 0.5 percent seems to indicate that prices are increasing at pre-COVID-19 levels again.

He said that food inflation stood at 13.7 percent, while non-food inflation was 9.7 percent.

According to him, vegetables recorded noticeable month-on-month variation and drives year-on-year food inflation.

Local media reports on Thursday quoted Prof. Annim as saying that with the exception of fuels, most product categories saw month-on-month inflation rates comparable to the period October 2019 to March 2020.

He added that only two of the 13 Divisions had higher than average inflation rates; Housing, Water, Electricity and Gas (20.3 percent) and food and Non- Alcoholic Beverage 13.17 percent.