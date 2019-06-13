Ghana’s inflation rate for May dips to 9.4 percent

Ghana’s monthly inflation rate reduced marginally to 9.4 percent for the

month of May.

The figure represents a 0.1 percent reduction from the April figure of 9.5 percent.

The Deputy Government Statistician, Mr. David Kombat, who made this known in Accra on Wednesday, said the May reduction was propelled by the fall in the non-food inflation from 7.3 percent to 6.7 percent.

“Communications sub-sector recorded the inflation rate of 6.1 percent,” he said, adding that inflation rate of imported items slightly increased to 11.2 percent in May from 11 percent in April.

The Ghanaian Government has a target of reducing inflation to a single digit and is working towards achieving the target of at least 8 percent inflation rate by the end of the year.