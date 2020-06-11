International › APA

Happening now

Ghana’s inflation rate for May rose to 11.3%

Published on 11.06.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Ghana’s inflation rate for the month of May 2020 increased to 11.3 percent from 10.6 percent recorded in April 2020.The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation showed that the increase over the April figure was 0.7 percent, according to Professor Samuel Annim,

Ghanaian Government Statistician.

Local media reports said that Prof. Annim, who released the May CPI virtually from Accra, on Wednesday stated that the inflation rate for May reflected the impact of the raging Coronavirus pandemic on the general price levels of goods and services in the country.

The reports noted that the month-on-month inflation between April and May this year was 1.7 percent, while the Food and non-alcoholic beverages division recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 15.1 percent, up 0.7 percentage points over the 14.4 percent recorded in April.

“This translates to food being the predominant driver of year-on-year inflation,” Prof. Annim said.

 The GSS explained that inflation of imported goods was 4.8 percent as against 14.1 percent for local goods on average, representing the highest rate of local inflation and the lowest rate of imported goods inflation since the rebasing in August 2019.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top