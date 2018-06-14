Ghana’s inflation rate rises to 9.8 percent in May

Ghana’s inflation rate rose marginally by 0.2 percent for the month of May 2018, APA learns here on Thursday.The figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service on Wednesday said that the inflation rate for May rose to 9.8 percent as against 9.6 recorded for the month of April.

The Acting Government Statistician, Mr. Baah Wadieh, told journalists in Accra that the figure was the second lowest since January 2013.

He noted that the general price level between April 2018 and May 2018 went up by one (1) percent, explaining that the consumer price index measures the change over time in the prices of general goods and services.

The government has set a target to reduce inflation to propel economic growth and create employment, but the high tax regime and cost of items seem to be a hindrance to the target.

For instance, within one month, fuel prices have shot up by about 7 percent, with 1 litre of petrol selling for more than GH¢4.86, which is more than $1 per litre.