Ghana’s inflation rate rose to 10.6% in April

The Ghanaian Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, has said that the country’s inflation for the month of April rose to 10.6 percent.Prof. Annim told a news conference in Accra that the inflation figure for April was higher than the figure of 7.8 percent recorded in March this year, which he described as the highest inflation figure since August 2019.

He explained that the high figure was driven largely by increases in the prices of gari, fresh cassava, yam and plantain, among other items in the food and non-alcoholic beverages basket.

The Government Statistician also blamed the rise in inflation rate for April on the restrictions placed on movements in the Greater Accra Region and parts of the Ashanti and Central Regions.

According to him, the restrictions caused prices of goods and services, especially those under the food basket to skyrocket, resulting in inflation peaking at 10.6 percent in April.

Local media reports on Thursday noted that the month-on-month food inflation stood at 6.4 percent, indicating that between March 2020 and April 2020 the average price level of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 6.4 percent.