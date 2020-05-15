Ghana’s international reserves peak at $10.3bn in April – BOG

Ghana’s Gross International Reserves rose to $10.3 billion at the end of April 2020 from $8.4 billion recorded at the end of December 2019, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has said.Addison told a news conference on Friday in Accra that the current level of reserves is sufficient to provide cover for about 4.8 months of importation bills.

He explained that the country’s strong reserve position has resulted in stability in the foreign exchange market despite capital flow reversals as a result of the heightened global uncertainty.

The BOG Governor disclosed that the apex bank has concluded a US$1 billion Repurchase Agreement facility with the U.S. Federal Reserve under its facility for Foreign and International Monetary Authorities.

Local media reports quoted the governor as saying that the facility will be available for at least six months and that it will provide an important foreign exchange buffer to boost dollar liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will further enhance the Bank of Ghana’s dollar liquidity.

The reports added that governor announced that the BOG decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent due to the inflationary trend in the country, which saw the inflation rate in April peak at 10.6 percent, up from 7.8 percent in March.