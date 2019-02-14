Ghana’s January inflation eases to 9.0 percent

The monthly inflation rate released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows that the inflation rate for January 2019 has dropped to 9.0 percent.This is the lowest inflation since December 2012, when Ghana enjoyed a single digit inflation for some time.

The Acting Government Statistician, Mr. David Kombat, who briefed the media in Accra on Wednesday, said that inflation rate dropped to 9.0 in January as against 9.4 percent in December 2018.

He attributed the reduction to the fall in prices of food items in the country as well as other consumables.

The lowest inflation bracket came from housing industry, water sector, electricity and fuel increases, which were staggered around 2.9 percent.