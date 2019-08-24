Ghana’s Kotoko, Nigeria’s Kano Pillars in CL faceoff

Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko will on Sunday lock horns with Nigeria’s Kano Pillars in a crucial CAF Champions League preliminary qualifier slated for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.The game is crucial to Kotoko after they lost 2-3 to Kano Pillars in their first leg match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Defeat for the hosts on Sunday would see the Ghanaian outfit out of the continental competition.

Kotoko fans are expecting their players to leave no stone unturned as pressure mounts on them to overturn the deficit against their Nigerian opponents on Sunday. The newly appointed captain of the Porcupine Warriors Felix Annan who doubles as goalkeeper has called on fans who would throng the stadium to create an intimidating atmosphere to destabilize Kano Pillars.

“We need the fans now more than ever,” Annan was quoted by Kotoko Express as saying.“At stages like this, we cannot do without their presence and support. One of the reasons we are feared and revered is because of our huge support base and the fact that we can make the Baba Yara Stadium an uncomfortable place for the Nigerians, Annan added.According to Kotoko players when they played the Nigerians in the first leg at the Sani Abacha Stadium it was packed and also full of noise adding that its capacity is only 16, 000 while the Baba Yara Stadium is nearly 40,000.

The hosts say they intend to make this count during Sunday’s face-off the winners of which will secure passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club, Etoile du Sahel in the second round of champions league preliminary qualifiers.