Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel 2-0 in CAF Championship league

Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday put up a spirited performance to beat Tunisia’s Etoile Sportive du Sahel 2-0 in the preliminary competition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Championship League game played at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.A new entrant, Augustine Okrah, put Kotoko ahead in the 3rd minute before Richard Arthur doubled the lead with a fine strike in the 11 minutes into the second half of an uncompromising game which saw the Baba Yara Stadium full to capacity.

Kotoko will go to Tunis in two weeks’ time for the second leg of the game which will determine which club qualifies to the group stage of the continental club competition.