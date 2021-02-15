Ghana’s Minister-designate for Finance arrives US for medical treatment

International › APA

Ghana’s Minister designate for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, has arrived in the United States for medical treatment.Mr. Ofori-Atta, who left Accra on Sunday night for the US, said in his twitter handle on Monday that he was in good spirit.    

Despite the statement from the Ministry of Finance on Sunday on the planned medical trip of the Minister designate to the US, some local media reports were already speculating that Mr. Ofori-Atta had passed on.

In the statement, the Ministry of Finance said that Mr. Ofori-Atta had travelled to the United States of America for treatment, following complications after recovering from COVID-19.

According to the statement, Mr. Ofori-Atta had recovered from the Coronavirus disease last December, but was still having some medical complications.

The trip to the US is for further interventions, which are not currently available in Ghana.

