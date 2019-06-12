Ghana’s National security operatives rescue 2 kidnapped Canadian women

Ghana’s Information Ministry has announced the rescue of two kidnapped Canadian girls in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi last week, APA has learnt.They were rescued on Wednesday morning by the National Security operatives, after the Canadian authority collaborated with the local police.

A statement from the Ministry of Information confirmed the rescue of the girls, but did not give further details, the Citi news report said.

It added that the statement emphasised that Ghana remains a safe place to travel to, urging the media to be circumspect in their commentaries on the matter and other security issues.

“Government continues to encourage the media and commentators to be circumspect in public commentary on security matters in order not to compromise other related operations. Citizens and travellers are once again assured that Ghana remains safe,” it added.

It would be recalled that the two Canadian women were kidnapped in Kumasi last week, forcing the police to mount a search for them.