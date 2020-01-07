Ghana’s new Chief Justice makes anti-corruption vow

Ghana’s newly sworn in Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah on Tuesday vowed to tackle corruption which is generally perceived to be rife in the country’s judicial service.Justice Yeboah, 56, again pledged to reduce the delay in cases as well as ensuring that all court buildings that are in deplorable condition are rehabilitated as soon as possible.

Ghanaians generally perceive the Judicial Service as one of the most corrupt institutions after the police service while delay in cases by courts have become a source of discomfort for many seeking justice.

Justice Yeboah made the vow when he was sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday as the 14th Chief Justice of Ghana.

His appointment is seen as the beginning of a new era in the history of the Judiciary as he comes after two female Justices, Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony, President Akufo-Addo, observed that the presence of almost all Justices of the Supreme Court at the vetting of the Chief Justice by the Appointments Committee of Parliament was an honourable gesture.

“I am hopeful that this same level of support will be forthcoming as he assumes the mantle of the Head of the Judiciary. To his colleagues on the bench and members of the Bar, I urge your continued solidarity and corporation with the new Chief Justice to promote the rule of law. That will be in line with the finest traditions of the Bench and the Bar and will help enhance the welfare of our people” President Akufo-Addo said.

He said from now on he expects “decency, discipline, fairness, hard work, deep-seated respect for the rule of law and the continuing modernization of judicial activities to be the hallmarks of his era as Chief Justice”.President Akufo-Addo further noted that it is extremely important that Ghana has a Judiciary that commands the respect of its people, adding that “it is vitally important that we have judges who are honest, possess integrity and sound knowledge of the law”.

He therefore charged the Chief Justice to ensure that during his term in office, the Judicial Service can confidently be said to be the best among the best in the world.

The investiture was witnessed by the former president Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, and ex president John Agyekum Kuffuor.