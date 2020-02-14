Ghana’s newspapers headline reassigning of 2 ministers, others

The press in Accra on Friday highlights the reassigning of some two ministers in his administration, who directly swapped positions.The Ghanaian Times reports Mr. Bryan Acheampong, a former Minister of State at the National Security, has been reassigned to the Interior Ministry as Minister of state, while his counterpart, Mr. Henry Quartey, deputy minister at Interior Ministry is now the Deputy Minister of National Security.

The paper said no reason was assigned for the swap.

The Daily Graphic on the other hand, says Mrs. Emman Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of the Robert Mitchell Memorial Foundation, has appealed to the Ghana National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), to absorb the cost of diagnosing and treating cancer among children.

This, she explains would ease the pain and burden of parents whose children are suffering from cancer.