Ghana’s police chief proceeds on terminal leave

Published on 23.07.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The Government of Ghana has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, to proceed on leave with immediate effect, with barely a month to his retirement from the Ghana Police Service.The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has therefore appointed Mr. James Oppong-Bonuah, to act as IGP of the Ghana Police Service.

A statement from the Presidency signed by Mr. Eugene Arhin, Communications Director, thanked Mr. Asante-Apeatu for his many years of service to the country and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Until his appointment, Mr. Bimpong-Bonuah was the the deputy IGP.

