Ghana’s power producers threaten power cut over $700m debts

The major players in Ghana’s Independent power producers (IPPs) have threatened to stop power supply to the Power Distribution Service (PDS) due to $700 million debts owed them.The Chief Executive of CIPDIB, a coalition of IPPs, Mr. Eliplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, said the decision to cut power supply to the PDS has been necessitated by debts they have incurred in running their operations.

These operations, he said, included fueling and maintaining their plants and paying of workers.

Apetorgbor said the six IPPs had a “wonderful marriage” with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) until the Power Distribution Service (PDS) took over the work of the ECG in March.

However, the Director of Public Relations at the PDS, Mr. William Boateng, has denied claims that his company owed the IPPs huge sums of money for power supplied.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Show on Monday, Boateng also denied claims that the PDS had failed to honour its financial obligations to the IPPs since it took over the distribution of power from the ECG in March 2019.