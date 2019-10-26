Ghana’s president extols new GFA boss

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has commended the newly elected Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, reports said on Saturday.In a twitter to commend the new FA boss on Saturday, President Nana Addo noted that the election was keenly contested and in the end Okraku won it which showed the confidence the delegate have in him to redeem football in the country.

President Nana Addo also admonished the new FA boss to unite all the factions who contest the election so that together they could rebuild football in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku has assured all the contestants that he would work closely with them to revive Ghanaian football beginning from colt football, female football and the national male teams. He added that he would look into club football where staff are not properly remuneration to improve on the condition of service in the respect.

Ghana Football Association was dissolved in 2018 following corrupt practices which was exposed by the Anas Aremeyaw Ansa’s Tiger Eye Plc which led to the dismissal and outright ban of former FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi by FIFA. Since then football administration was run by Normalization Committee formed by the Government with support from FIFA.