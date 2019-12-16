Ghana’s Press focuses on call on African Trade Minister to meet July deadline

The press in Accra on Monday focuses on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s call on African Trade Ministers to work hard to meet the implementation to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) deadline of July 2020.The Ghanaian Times reports that the meeting all the deadlines set by the African Union Heads of State and Government at their meeting in July this year, would allow the new African market to take off smoothly to bring about the needed development on the continent.

“Similarly, for effective implementation of the AfCFTA, African Trade Ministers must ensure that the institutional structures, that are established to support the AfCTA, are based on practical approaches that work.

He was speaking at a meeting of the African Ministers of Trade in Accra on Saturday.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has thrown the first shovel to signify the commencement of construction of some 100 kilometer roads in the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region.

In another story, the Daily Graphic said some five (5) million subscribers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) have been successfully renewed with the scheme through a mobile application.