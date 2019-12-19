Ghana’s Press highlights training of Sierra Leonean nurses

The press in Accra on Thursday focuses on the training of 47 Sierra Leonean nurses in Ghana.The Daily Graphic publishes that the training was to help the country beef up its nursing staff after loosing majority of them to the Ebola outbreak in the year 2014.

They comprise 22 general nurses and 25 midwives are expected to return home and serve their countries.

They had a two-year training at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Koforidua and the Korle-Bu Nursing Training College and were awarded diploma certificates by the University of Cape Coast, the affiliate university to the two nursing training institutions.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Ms. Tinan Gifty Mensah, urged them to go back and impact positively on the lives of their people with the training they acquired in the country.

In another development, the Ghanaian Times, said Ghana has been urged to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to help the country to achieve its targets.