Ghana’s producer inflation up in July

Published on 22.08.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Producer Price Inflation rate for July 2019 moved up to 8.8 percent, a 1.7

percentage points increase from 7.1 percent recorded for June.However, the month-on-month change in producer price index between June 2019 and

July 2019 was 1.9 percent.

Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat, who made this known, said the producer

price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector increased by 5.2 percentage points

over the June 2019 rate of 22.4 percent to record 27.6 percent.

Manufacturing, which constitutes more than two-thirds of total industry increased

by 0.1 percentage points to record 5.4 percent.

The utilities sub-sector recorded inflation rate of 6.9 percent, indicating an increase of 5.8

percentage point over the rate recorded in June 2019.

During the month of July 2019, seven out of the 16 major groups in the manufacturing

sub-sector recorded inflation rates higher than the sector average of 5.4 percent.