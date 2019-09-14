Ghana’s Rawlings leads delegation to Mugabe’s funeral

Former Ghanaian military ruler Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings is leading the Ghanaian delegation to Harare, Zimbabwe to represent the country at the funeral of the later former Zimbabwean leader, Robert Gabriel Mugabe.Mr. Rawlings was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead government delegation to the funeral of the late Robert Mugabe.

The delegation includes, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu; a nephew of the late Sally Mugabe, Mr. Queesy Ninsin-Imbeah; and some officials of the Foreign Ministry.

Robert Mugabe whose first wife was the late Sally Mugabe was always welcomed home as in-law by Ghanaians and his dead was perceived as family matter in Ghana.

.Mugabe died at the age of 95 on September 6, 2019 in Asian country of Singapore.

Mr. Rawlings’ wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was also appointed by President Nana Akufo Addo to lead Ghanaian delegation which attended the funeral of Winnie Mandela In South Africa in 2018.