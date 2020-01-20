Ghana’s retail sector worth over $4bn – Report

Ghana’s retail sector is currently valued at $4.4 billion, APA learns here Monday.The sector is also estimated to hit $33.16 billion in the year 2024, the recent Global Retail Development index has revealed.

The portions of the index, published by the GoldStreet Business said that Ghana was ranked 1st in Africa and has been tagged, the “bright spot” driven by increased foreign public investment as well as urbanisation.

The index studies the global retailing landscape and also ranked Ghana 4th in the world and is expected to put Ghana on the map for investor attention.

The rating has come at a time when Ghana is getting ready to host the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in July.