Ghana’s six-month oil revenue dips

Ghana’s oil revenue recorded for the past six months has dipped to $311.2 million, as against $423.93 million witnessed in the same period last year.The proceeds were recorded from oil lifting funds received into the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF).

The oil was lifted from the Tweneboa Enyenra, Ntome (TEN) Jubilee and Sankofa Gye Nyame (SGN) Oil Fields, the Bank of Ghana has announced in Accra on Sunday, attributing the lower lifting receipts to lower crude oil prices.

The report, published by the Ghanaian Times on Monday, said first quarter lifting receipts were $117.37 compared to $123.88 for the same period last year.

Ghana relies mostly on oil revenues to finance the free senior high school (SHS) programme, which was introduced by government last year.