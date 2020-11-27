Ghana’s Vice President scores performance of economy high

International › APA

Published on 27.11.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has scored the performance of his country’s economy high despite the devastating impact of the Coronavirus on the global economy.Speaking on the “Future of Ghana’s Economy” at the 12th Edition of the Nation Building Updates at the Cedi Conference Centre of the Department of Economics, University of Ghana, on Thursday, Dr. Bawumia said that the strong economy built by the government was able to provide basic needs that enabled Ghanaians to withstand the crises caused by coronavirus.

“The shock of COVID-19 notwithstanding, the economy is bouncing back,” he said, adding that the government’s economic transformation agenda was on course.

According to him, the strong performance of the Ghanaian economy and the peace and conducive business environment, have made Ghana the destination of choice for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in West Africa,

He recalled that the financial services sector the Akufo-Addo administration met four years ago was in dire straits and the government took measures that rescued the situation.

“We have cleaned up the mess in the financial sector that we inherited. We took decisive decisions to avoid the collapse of the financial sector, save the deposits of 4.6 million depositors and save jobs,” he said.

The government, he said, had so far spent GH¢21 billion to clean up the financial sector and assured that all depositors would get their money back.

