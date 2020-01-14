Ghastly accident claims 34 in Ghana’s central region

Some 34 people have been confirmed dead while several others are in critical condition after an intercity bus collided head-on with another bus at Dompoase near Elmina in Ghana’s Central Region at dawn on Tuesday.According to the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Division Officer Abdul Wasil Hudu, the crash occurred when a vehicle moving from Accra towards Takoradi attempted to overtake another vehicle ahead, veering into a sharp curve.

It collided with an oncoming vehicle en route to Accra from Takoradi.

“We had a distress call around 12.25am this morning and a quickly our rescue team was dispatched to the scene and when they got there, they realized that there were two buses. When we did the rescue, those who died on the spot were about 29, made up of 15 males and 14 females. There was also one little girl, less than 1 year old,” he told Citi News.

APA learnt that that road has become very notorious for accidents.

18 people perished at the same spot recently when an articulated truck collidded with a vehicle belonging to the State Transport Corporation (STC).