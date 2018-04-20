GHS Belo Principal released after hours in captivity

The Principal of Government High School Belo was on Thursday kidnapped by unknown gunmen before later being released after reportedly paying a ransom.

According to local sources, the principal was kidnapped when armed men stormed the school before chasing students out.

Several students were reportedly injured in the course of the attack before the men made away with the principal. Sources say the men had earlier warned the principal to stop any school activities in his institution.

The circumstances surrounding his release are not clear but sources say the principal was warned to shut down the school or they could return.

Belo has been a hot spot bin recent week where there have been violent clashes between security forces and armed fighters.