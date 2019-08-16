GJA advocates stiff punishment for attackers of journalists

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Roland Affail Monney, has called for stiff punishment for persons who attack journalists, irrespective of their status in the country.This, according to him, will deter others from doing same since the incidence of attacks against journalists have seen a rise in recent times, pushing the country down on the press freedom index released recently.

The Daily Graphic reports on Friday that Mr. Monney said no matter the infractions or mistakes journalists commit, the increasing media brutality seen in the country in recent times was unwarranted and unjustifiable.

Speaking at the launch of the 70th anniversary of the GJA in Accra on Thursday,

Mr. Monney condemned the attacks on journalists, while advising journalists to uphold the ethics of the profession to promote high standards.

The Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on the other hand, urged journalists to be bold, truthful, professional and decorous in their reportage, adding, “endeavour to pay attention to ethical considerations that govern your noble profession”.