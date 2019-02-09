GJA dedicates investigative award to slain journalist

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has dedicated this year’s best investigative award category in memory of the slain investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale who was murdered in Accra by unknown assailants.Speaking at a memorial service organized by the Ghana Journalists Association in Accra in honour of the murdered journalist on Friday, the GJA president Mr Affrail Monney said detail of the honour would be announced later in the year.

Speakers condemned the gruesome of the investigative journalist who was shot thrice –two in the chest and once in the neck. They therefore for called on the police to do all what they could to arrest the perpetrators.

Hussein Suale was a key member of the Tiger Eye Pl an investigative agency which exposed the corruption and bribery that engulfed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and even in Africa which led to the lifetime ban of the former president of the GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi by FIFA on all football related activities both local and international.

Nyantakyi on Thursday said his enemies and detractors within the GFA doled out a whooping sum of $400,000 to investigative team to bring him down.

The memorial service was heavily attended by journalists both retired and serving, diplomatic corps, legislators, family members of the slain journalist, ace investigator, Anas Aremyaw Anas as well as the friends and sympathizers and organizations.

The memorial service began with the reading of the Quran in relation to the Muslim tradition of remembering the dead after a which an Islamic preacher Mallam Ayuba prayed for the deceased, his family and the journalists around the globe.

Ghanaian Deputy Minister for Information, Mr. Pious Enam Hadidze who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo expressed President’s condolence to the family and the media fraternity in Ghana.

Hussein Suale was murdered in cold bold on 29th January this year at Madina, a suburb of Accra which shook the media freedom in Ghana.