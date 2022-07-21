Glencore Affair: Conac Says Investigations Continues In Cameroon

Dieudonné Massi Gams, president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Conac) said yesterday Tuesday that the agency has set up a commission of inquiry.

“We are working on it and will take our time to produce good results,” Dieudonné Massi Gams, president of the National Anti Corruption Commission, Conac, told Reuters, without giving further details.

In June, the British subsidiary trade company, Glencore, pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption in connection with oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and South Sudan.

The company admitted that they gave bribes to some officials of the National Hydrocarbons Company (SNH) and the National Refining Company (SONARA) in the amount of 7 billion CFA francs (11 million dollars) to obtain preferential access to oil between2011 and 2016.

According to Me Akere Muna, the chairman who lifted the veil on this international affair, this scandal is an opportunity for Conac, “to fight corruption, you have to be transparent,” said one of the founding fathersof Transparency International.

Like him, several opinion leaders have raised their voices. Cabral Libii from the PCRN, Maurice Kamto from the MRC, or even Jean Michel Nintcheu from the SDF.

While Sonara did not exit, SNH denied accepting bribes, saying it was not directly or indirectly associated with the practices.