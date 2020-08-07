Global Covid-19 infection rankings: Morocco occupies 60th position

Morocco ranks 60th in the world and 6th in Africa in the rankings for the number Covid-19 cases, the kingdom’s Health ministry has revealed.In terms of the number of deaths, the kingdom ranked 66th globally and 7th in Africa.

It is 35thin the world and 2nd in Africa in terms of Covid-19 screening tests, said the coordinator of the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations at the Ministry of Health, Mouad Mrabet.

Morocco is still at the second stage of the spread of the new coronavirus as evidenced by the most recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO), he said.

According to him, the epidemiological situation evolves in three main stages, namely the “containment stage,” where the cumulative incidence rate shows a slight increase before stabilizing and, then, decreasing to reach 1 person per 100,000 per week.

The second stage concerns “the gradual lifting of lockdown measures,” characterized by a gradual increase in this rate, which will eventually reach 6 people per 100,000 each week.

As for the third stage, it consists of “the thorough lifting of lockdown,” a phase characterized by an increase in the cumulative incidence indicator to stand at more than 14 people per 100,000 last week.

For the number of active cases, he highlighted the dramatic increase in people on treatment, of about 18 people per 100,000.

Answering questions from citizens, the official explained that the likelihood of Sars-Cov2 being transmitted through food is extremely minimal, if not impossible, since it is a respiratory virus that is spread mainly through droplets projected when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

He also pointed out, answering a question relating to the lifespan of the virus in the air, that according to studies, the coronavirus survives up to 3 to 4 hours in the open air, requiring continuous ventilation of homes and work spaces.