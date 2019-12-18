Global Fund shot in the arm for Malawi fight against HIV, TB and malaria

The Global Fund has granted Malawi $513 million towards HIV, tuberculosis and malaria prevention and treatment for the period 2020-2022.According to a statement made available to APA on Wednesday, the fund said it was hopeful that Malawi’s progress in the fight against the diseases continues to bear fruit before the international agreed cut-off line in 2030.

“Together we can recognize and applaud the massive progress made and we can share collective determination to accelerate efforts to these epidemics and ensure better health and wellbeing for all by 2030,” it reads.

Under the grant, HIV has been allocated more than $393 million, malaria (about $100 million) while TB has been allocated $20 million.