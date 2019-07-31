Global Innovation Index: Rwanda advances five spots

Rwanda has jumped five spots to the 94th position out of 129 economies in the latest Global Innovation Index, the annual measurement of an economy’s innovation performance by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) obtained Wednesday by APA in Kigali.This is the highest-ever ranking Rwanda has achieved so far, according to the newly-released index.

Its 80 indicators explore a broad vision of innovation, includingpolitical environment, education, infrastructure and business sophistication.

Every year, the Global Innovation Index ranks the innovation performance of nearly 130 economies around the world.

On Global scale the Global Innovation Index 2019 keeps Sweden in the No. 1 spot, followed by the United States, Netherland and the UK.

Rwanda is ranked as the top economy in the lower middle-income group, with consistent improvement in scores in human capital and research, market sophistication, and knowledge and technology outputs, read the report.

All economies in the low-income top 10, except Rwanda, are in the low-income top 10 in the Innovation Efficiency Ratio.

In addition, the report said that Rwanda has made considerable progress which allowed the country to advance five places compared to 2018

The index is sponsored by the WIPO, Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business and INSEAD, the graduate school of business with campuses in France, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.