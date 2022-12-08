Globeleq Bonds with its Personnel Representatives

« Globeleq confirms that it has entered consultation with personnel representatives of its workforce, under the supervision of the Ministry of Labour Affairs with regard to the restructuring of its operations in Cameroon.

The purpose of this restructuring is to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness, by removing duplication within our Cameroon businesses. Once completed, the proposed changes will place the company’s operations in Cameroon on a firmer financial footing and enable sustainability of the business in the longer term. It is anticipated that the reduction in employees resulting from this restructuring will be around 20% of the workforce. »