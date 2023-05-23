Golf Friendship Tournament : 2/3 Victories Not Enough For Cameroon

Cameroon and Nigeria separated last Saturday on a parity score at the end of the tournament which was played at the Yaounde golf club since May 18, 2023.

It is the fraternity that prevails. This is the result of the Friendship golf tournament just organised by Cameroon Golf Federation. The tournament pitted about fifty Nigerian amateur golfers working in various trades against their Cameroonian counterparts.

After three days of competition which pitted the Super Falcons of Nigeria against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, none of them managed to get through. The competition had however smiled on Cameroon on the first playing day when the country came out with a score of 8-6. Then on the second day, Nigeria showed a different face, winning by 8-5.



It was the third playing day that was to divide the two teams. Both teams gave their best. Even the rain at mid-day could not affect the game of golfers. At the end of the day, Cameroon took the lead inextremis with a score of 9-8. But it was not enough to win the tournament. At the end, both teams ended up with 22 points each. And the victory was given to friendship and brotherhood.

The next appointment is set for October 01, 2023 in Nigeria when the country will celebrate its independence day. Other nations like Ghana and Rwanda will be added to the competition.