Google Selects 3 Cameroonian Start-ups for Support Programme

Three Cameroonian start-ups have been selected by the American firm Google to participate in the 2022 edition of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for the African continent.

This is a financial and technical support programme for start-ups founded by black people with innovative ideas, but which lack the funding to guarantee their success. Among the 60 beneficiaries of this programme in Africa in 2022 is Cameroon’s Bee, which operates a motorbike taxi ordering service in Douala, the country’s economic capital, and which has just signed a partnership in this sense with the Yango brand, recently launched in Cameroon by Yandex, the Russian giant in urban mobility services.

The second Cameroonian start-up on the list is Cova. This is a digital insurance platform, which allows partner companies to easily and transparently provide insurance products to their users. Finally, the list includes Heathlane, a medical services application launched by Cameroonian engineer Alain Nteff.

The founders of the 60 African start-ups selected will each receive capital ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, and technical assistance to help their start-ups grow.

Source: Investir au cameroon