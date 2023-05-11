Gospel Artist, Pastor Lawrence Oyor, On Evangelism Mission In Cameroon

His arrival is part of a Christian programme which takes place from 10 to 12 May 2023 in Yaoundé.

The event is organised by Hope Outreach International Ministries. A Christian platform dedicated to evangelism through campaigns, camps and conferences. It is in the wake of this that they are organising an evangelism and revival programme in Yaounde since yesterday, 10 May 2023. The meeting is being held at the Etougebe Baptist Church. As for the day of May 11, a prayer session from 6pm to 6am is scheduled.

To furnish this programme, Hope Outreach international ministries has invited evangelist and musician Ekwang Lawrence Oyor of the Davidic Ministrel ministry. A ministry dedicated to awakening hearts to worship God and demonstrate His love and power.

Alongside him is Pastor Samuel Amoo of the RCCG Living Seed Chruch. He has made a name for himself in recent years through the ‘Samuel Generation’ initiative, which aims to demonstrate that pure breeds can be born in the midst of corruption.