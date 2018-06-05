Governance: Lawmakers read riot act to President Buhari

Nigerian Senators and members of House of Representatives have given the Executive arm of government conditions that must be met to avert the invocation of the Constitutional Powers of the Parliament.This was the outcome of an emergency executive joint session of both chambers of the National Legislature on Tuesday.

The lawmakers, who met for over three hours in closed door, gave the executive certain conditions, including addressing the current security situation in the country.

They frowned at the constant harassment of legislators and other political actors, especially those who seem to hold a contrary view from the executive or those who are critical of the executive arm.

The legislative arm called on the executive to show sincerity in the fight against corruption, adhere to the rule of law and refrain from the “intimidation of Nigerians”.

They insisted that they may be forced to invoke their constitutional powers if the conditions were not met.

The joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives said that security agencies should be given marching orders to contain all the sustained killings of Nigerians and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians as a primary duty of any responsible government.

They frowned at the systemic harassment by the executive of perceived political opponents — people with contrary opinions in the legislature and the judiciary — by the police and other security agencies must stop.

“There must be strict adherence to the rule of law and protection for all citizens by the President and all his appointees.

“The President must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction, those that carry out any act that will ridicule or endanger the country and our democracy.

“The government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption by not being selective and also prosecute current appointees that have cases pending against them.

“The sanctity of the National Assembly should be protected and preserved by the federal government… and prosecute those who invaded the Senate to seize the mace.”

The lawmakers insisted that democratic elections should be competitive and inclusive by removing the current reign of fear and intimidation — particularly as the nation approaches the forthcoming 2019 elections.

“The National Assembly will liaise with the international community through the IPU, the APU, ECOWAS Parliament, Pan-African Parliament, EU, US Congress and the United Nations to secure democracy. The National Assembly will also engage with civil society organizations, trade unions and NGOs to further deepen and protect democracy.

The President must take immediate steps to curtail the growing level of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria — especially now that we have an advantage of high oil prices.

They passed a vote of confidence on Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.